LAPD shoots and kills man with 'edged weapon' after responding to mental illness call

Los Angeles police fatally shot a man armed with a weapon Monday in Panorama City after responding to a call about a subject who was possibly mentally ill, authorities said.
The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the 9100 block of Kester Avenue, said Officer Norma Eisenman, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department. When officers arrived in the residential neighborhood, she said, a man exited a home armed with a 16-inch "edged weapon."
Police tried to use a Taser and a bean-bag shotgun, Eisenman said, but ultimately shot the man. Details about what prompted police to fire were not immediately available.
The man, who police guessed was in his 20s, died at the scene. No other injuries were reported, Eisenman said.
The officers were wearing body cameras and had a camera in their patrol car, Eisenman said. Members of the department's Force Investigation Division, which investigates all shootings by LAPD officers, were examining the cameras to see if they captured the deadly encounter, she said.
Monday's shooting was the second by Los Angeles police in just over a 24-hour span.
On Sunday, police shot and killed a person described only as a male after responding to a burglary alarm at a South L.A. marijuana dispensary. Authorities said a weapon was recovered at the scene but did not identify the type of weapon.
Both shootings will also be reviewed by the district attorney's office, the civilian Police Commission and its inspector general, standard practice for all shootings by Los Angeles police.