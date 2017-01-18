More than 100 LAPD officers filed claims over mold, other health hazards at South L.A. station

Soon after Donna Wheeler became a detective at the Southeast Community Police Station, which serves Watts and surrounding areas, she started having trouble breathing.

Her respiratory problems were worse at the end of a workday, she said. When she was on vacation, her symptoms improved. Her doctor diagnosed her with asthma caused by irritants in her environment.

Wheeler is one of 115 LAPD officers and civilian employees who have filed worker compensation claims alleging that their respiratory issues are caused by unsanitary conditions at Southeast Station, including mold and bird feathers in the ceiling vents, that have existed since 2008.

The city of Los Angeles recently commissioned a report from mold consultants, who inspected the vents in the station’s detective area. The report, completed in November, concluded that a microbial health hazard did not exist but that the city should try to reduce the mold.

“We can accept dangers on the streets, but it shouldn’t be dangerous at the police station,” said Jerretta Sandoz, vice president of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents rank-and-file officers, at a news conference outside the station Wednesday.

Sandoz said that LAPD commanders have tried to remedy the situation, but the city of Los Angeles is to blame.

LAPD officers answer phones in the lobby of the Southeast Community Police Station, which has been found to have black mold on the ceiling HVAC vents. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times

On Dec. 23, attorneys for the union sent a letter to the LAPD’s facilities management division asking that the city take immediate action to remove the mold and inspect the entire station.

“It always comes down to money,” Sandoz said. “Replacing the air conditioning, cleaning the drains — it’s money, is my thought.”

A spokesman for the city did not have an immediate comment.

LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein said in a written statement that the department has “acted quickly” to develop a plan for addressing the mold problem.

“While we understand the mold spore levels do not pose a serious health risk, we are working with the Los Angeles General Services Division to remove it from the building,” the statement said. “It is our priority to ensure that LAPD employees and the community feel safe in our stations.”

Elizabeth Silver, general counsel for the union, said the cluster of respiratory illnesses among Southeast Station employees is unusual and has not occurred at other stations.

“The entire station needs to be examined and cleaned up the same way they would clean their own home,” Silver said.

In the lobby of Southeast Station on Wednesday, a police officer’s first response when a reporter asked for a tour was to point to the ceiling.

“You can see it right here,” he said.

The lobby ceiling vents were streaked with a black substance. The same was true of vents in the watch commander’s office, the records room and the detective room. In the men’s showers, the wooden benches were mottled with a black substance, and the air vent was covered in a gray, dusty substance.

On the roof, the ventilation unit that circulates air through the building had two dead pigeons lying next to it. The nearby concrete was covered in dirt and bird droppings.

Wheeler, the detective, said she remains at Southeast because there are not many equivalent jobs at other stations.

“It’s disgusting to have to work in this environment every day,” said Wheeler, 56, who investigates auto thefts.

