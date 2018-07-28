Suspect in custody after LAPD officer shot in leg

A suspect is in custody after a Los Angeles police officer was shot in the leg late Friday night.
About 10:14 p.m., police received a help call for shots fired in the area of Plummer Street and Noble Avenue in the North Hills neighborhood, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said. Both the officer and suspect were struck by gunfire.
“We do not have their conditions at this time,” the department tweeted.
10:55 p.m.: This article was updated with details about the suspect also being struck by gunfire.
