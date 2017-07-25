Police Commission to rule on fatal LAPD shooting of 14-year-old in Boyle Heights

The Los Angeles Police Commission is expected to decide Tuesday whether officers were justified in firing their guns in two separate shootings, including a controversial encounter in Boyle Heights that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

Last summer’s killing of Jesse Romero roiled the Eastside neighborhood where the boy lived, as conflicting accounts of the moments leading up to the deadly shooting spread.

Central to the dispute is whether Romero fired a revolver at police as they chased after him or whether the shot went off as he tossed the weapon away.

That detail could play an important role in the commission’s closed-door deliberations as the civilian panel weighs whether the officer who shot Romero reasonably felt threatened when he did so. Officers are legally permitted to use deadly force to protect themselves or others from what is reasonably believed to be an imminent threat of death or serious injury.

Commissioners will have to make a similar decision in the case of Kenney Watkins, 18, who was shot and killed during a chase in South L.A. after authorities said he turned toward a motorcycle officer while holding a gun.

Watkins and Romero were among 19 people killed by LAPD gunfire last year. Romero was the youngest — a point not lost on those who have rallied and chanted his name in the months since he died.

More than a quarter of those deadly shootings occurred in Boyle Heights, intensifying the frustration some people felt in a neighborhood where police have steadily worked to rebuild relations with residents.

The LAPD has said Romero and two other teenagers were tagging gang-style graffiti behind an apartment complex on Aug. 9 when officers arrived to investigate. The three boys bolted from the scene — Romero took off down Cesar Chavez Avenue, police said, grabbing his waistband as he ran.

The officers chased after Romero, who turned onto Breed Street. As the officers approached the street, police said, they heard a gunshot. A witness told investigators Romero fired a handgun toward the police, the LAPD added.

As the officers rounded the corner, one saw Romero crouched on the sidewalk, his right arm extended toward them, police said. Thinking Romero was going to shoot, Officer Eden Medina fired his own gun twice, striking the teenager.

But a woman who said she saw the shooting disputed the police account. The woman told The Times that as Romero ran, she saw him pull a gun from the waistband of his basketball shorts and throw it toward a fence. The gun hit the fence and fell onto the ground, she said, and she heard the weapon fire.

The boy then turned around, looking startled, she said. The woman heard two more gunshots and watched him fall to the ground.

Romero died on the sidewalk, two weeks shy of his 15th birthday.

Police said they recovered a revolver from the scene.

It was the second time in 12 days that Medina, the LAPD officer, had fatally shot someone.

Romero’s parents filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city last month, alleging that Medina used force that was “excessive and unreasonable under the circumstances.” The lawsuit said Romero was unarmed when he was shot and posed no imminent threat.

Christina House / For The Times LAPD investigators examine the South L.A. driveway where a motorcycle officer fatally shot 18-year-old Kenney Watkins last summer. LAPD investigators examine the South L.A. driveway where a motorcycle officer fatally shot 18-year-old Kenney Watkins last summer. (Christina House / For The Times)

Watkins was killed a week later.

Police have said a motorcycle officer was working near Figueroa Street and Century Boulevard when he spotted a sedan with no license plate in the front, what might have been a paper plate in the back and dark tinted windows. Officer Evan Urias was planning to stop the car, the LAPD said, when Watkins, a passenger, got out and started walking away.

Urias saw Watkins with his hands at his waistband and thought he might have a gun, the LAPD has said. As the officer started to follow Watkins, police say the 18-year-old started running down Century Boulevard.

The officer spotted a handgun in Watkins’ left hand and the barrel of another gun, police said. Halfway down the block, the LAPD said, Watkins turned toward Urias while holding one of the guns, prompting the officer to fire.

Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times Prescious Sasser cries as she hugs a friend at a vigil for her 18-year-old son, Kenney Watkins, after he was fatally shot by police in South L.A. Prescious Sasser cries as she hugs a friend at a vigil for her 18-year-old son, Kenney Watkins, after he was fatally shot by police in South L.A. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

A man who witnessed the shooting told The Times he saw the 18-year-old duck into a small, dead-end driveway, then turn back toward the street as if to keep running. Then, the witness said, he heard three gunshots as the officer jumped off the motorcycle and Watkins fell in the driveway.

The man said he saw the officer kick a chrome handgun away from him.

Watkins died in the driveway. Police said they found two handguns at the scene.

Watkins’ mother has also sued the city, contesting the account that her son was armed. Urias used “deadly, excessive, unnecessary and unlawful” force, her attorneys wrote in court papers.

Prosecutors are still reviewing Watkins’ shooting for any criminal charges, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office said this week. The LAPD has not yet presented prosecutors with a case regarding Romero’s shooting, she added.

kate.mather@latimes.com

@katemather