Deputies evacuate 100 residents after finding military explosives in a Lawndale backyard

Up to 100 Lawndale residents were ordered to leave their homes in the middle of the night after Los Angeles County deputies found explosives in their neighborhood.
Deputies investigating a report of suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Avis Avenue found the military ordnance about 11 p.m. Thursday, said Deputy Sara Rodriguez.
The explosives included possible grenades and were found in the backyard of a home, KABC-TV reported.
As a precaution, officials evacuated three-square blocks around the home, affecting 75 to 100 residents, Rodriguez said. About a dozen of those residents were still displaced and waiting to go home at a nearby school’s cafeteria as of 6 a.m. Friday. The rest had gone to work or school or found other accommodations, she said.
Two people were taken into custody, KCBS-TV reported. The sheriff’s arson and explosives unit was on the scene to secure the devices.
