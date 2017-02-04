Backers and foes of Trump travel ban protests at LAX

Dozens of opponents and supporters of President Trump’s sweeping travel ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries faced off at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, one day after a federal judge temporarily suspended the ban.

Opponents of the ban began rallying in front of Tom Bradley International Terminal about 11 a.m. They were joined about an hour later by a group of ban supporters, who stationed themselves across the roadway.

About 100 protesters of the ban were led by a group of 10 women in head scarves. One of the women used a megaphone to urge the group to be respectful of the ban supporters.

“Let’s keep this peaceful,” she said. “The are exercising their 1st Amendment rights just as we are exercising our 1st Amendment rights.”

About two dozens LAPD officers stood nearby but did not interfere with protesters, who were noisy but remained mostly orderly. No arrests have been made.

On Friday night, the Department of Homeland Security suspended enforcement of the travel ban after a federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order against major parts of Trump’s executive order, which is effective nationwide. The order was in response to lawsuits filed by the states of Washington and Minnesota.

The State Department, which "provisionally revoked" 60,000 visas since the president signed his executive order on Jan. 27, said Saturday it had started re-accepting those visas from people in the countries affected. Trump's White House has said it will ask for an emergency stay of the judge's order, arguing the president's actions were lawful.

Last Sunday, thousands of protesters gathered at LAX, rallying outside terminals, marching on roadways and blocking traffic in response to Trump’s order.

