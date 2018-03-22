Nothing suspicious found in package from Austin cleared by LAPD bomb squad in Leimert Park

Los Angeles police cleared a package delivered to a Leimert Park home that came from Austin, Texas, where a serial bomber terrorized the city for 19 days before blowing himself up.
About 6:20 p.m., the LAPD bomb squad was called to the 4200 block of South Bronson Avenue, where a FedEx package was delivered from an Austin address, Officer Tony Im said.
Investigators "determined there was no bomb or anything suspicious" in the package, Im said. He said the package contained marketing material.
The residents called the police because they were not expecting a package and did not know who sent it.
The delivery came hours after the serial bomber, Mark Anthony Conditt, 23, blew himself up as authorities closed in.
Conditt left behind a list of future targets and a 25-minute "confession" on his phone, officials said Wednesday.
Officials, who discovered a bomb-making room in Conditt's home in the Austin suburb of Pflugerville, still haven't offered any theories for why Conditt embarked on a bombing campaign that left two dead, four injured and an entire city unnerved.
Twitter: @AleneTchek
UPDATES:
10:00 p.m.: This article was updated to reflect that the package was cleared by authorities.
This article was originally published at 9:05 p.m.