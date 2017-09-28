California teen who livestreamed fatal crash will stand trial

A California teen has been ordered to stand trial on charges she was driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister.
A Merced County judge made the ruling Wednesday after hearing the evidence against 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez.
Sanchez was driving a car that veered onto the shoulder of the road on July 21 in Central California. Authorities say she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn, ejecting and killing her 14-year-old sister.
Prosecutors say Sanchez livestreamed on Instagram while driving, and the video shows her taking her hands from the steering wheel.
The recording shows her after the crash, leaning over her lifeless sister.
Defense attorney Ramnik Samrao said the judge’s ruling was expected. He has questioned the handling of key blood evidence in the case.
