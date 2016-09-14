Man killed and woman injured in Long Beach shooting, police say

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a residence in Long Beach, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched about 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 5400 block of Atlantic Avenue, said Marlene Arrona, a spokeswoman for the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers found a man outside the apartment with gunshot wounds, Arrona said. Paramedics later pronounced him dead.

The woman was also found with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening, Arrona said.

The gunman fled the apartment before officers arrived and remains at large, Arrona said. Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

It’s unclear what motivated the shooting, which is under investigation by homicide detectives.

