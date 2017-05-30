Body found at scene of Long Beach apartment fire

A man was found dead inside a Long Beach apartment building Tuesday after an early morning blaze, authorities said.

Firefighters responded at 2:16 a.m. to reports of a fire alarm with smoke at a two-story apartment building in the 1500 block of Magnolia Avenue, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Eight minutes later, as firefighters assessed the building’s second floor, they noticed “light smoke” coming from the apartment where the fire alarm had been heard, the Fire Department said in a statement.

After forcing their way into the apartment, the firefighters encountered heavy black smoke. They found the man’s body in a bedroom, according to the Fire Department.

The apartment sustained heavy smoke damage throughout and fire damage in the bedroom. The fire was extinguished about 2:30 a.m., authorities said.

The cause and origin of the fire were not immediately known, according to the Fire Department.

No other residents were displaced, and there were no other reported injuries.

