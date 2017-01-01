Fire engulfs Long Beach apartment unit; man found dead

A man was found dead as a fire engulfed an apartment unit Sunday evening in Long Beach.

The blaze started on the ground floor of a two-story garden-style apartment complex in the 5500 block of Dairy Avenue just before 7:30 p.m., Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Jake Heflin said.

Firefighters discovered the body and the victim was declared dead at the scene. The unit in which the body was found sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, and the man’s identity was not immediately determined.

The second-story unit on top of the ground floor unit sustained heavy smoke damage and displaced a family of five. The family’s father, a 28-year-old man, was sent to the hospital after he was forced to jump off a second-floor balcony, Heflin said.

Police and fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

