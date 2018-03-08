Long Beach police shoot armed, barricaded suspect after standoff that prompted lockdown at City Hall

Police shot an armed man who threatened to blow up the federal building in Long Beach on Wednesday, ending a standoff that triggered a lockdown at City Hall, authorities said.
The suspect was taken to a hospital, but details on his injuries were not immediately available. No officers were injured.
The incident began shortly before 4 p.m., when a woman reported that her husband was making the threats and was armed in a white Chevy van, said Long Beach Police Sgt. Bradley Johnson.
Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description parked in the 300 block of West Ocean Boulevard, near City Hall. SWAT officers and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.
The man, who was not identified, was not complying with orders to put down the weapon.
Authorities closed Ocean Boulevard in both directions from Magnolia to Pacific avenues.
Before the shooting, Mayor Robert Garcia on Twitter said he was at City Hall with his staff and advised people to avoid the area. He then tweeted that police were escorting city employees out of the building.
"Everyone in the building is safe," he said.
