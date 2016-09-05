Police fatally shoot man armed with knife in Long Beach

Police in Long Beach fatally shot a man in the street Sunday night after authorities allege he charged at officers with a knife during a standoff.

The incident began about 9:15 p.m. when police received a call from a man who said he was armed with a handgun and wanted to commit "suicide by cop," according to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers arrived in the 1600 block of Obispo Avenue and attempted to communicate with the man, to no avail, according to police.

Police used a helicopter to find the man in the area, and officers determined he had "something in his hands," police said.

Police officers, including a mental-evaluation officer, were adjusting their position to better negotiate with the man about 10:15 p.m. when the man "charged at officers," the police statement said.

Caption Weekend Roundup: 7 stories you can't miss "The Birth of a Nation" star Gabrielle Union speaks out; SpaceX rocket explodes; four Aurora movie massacre survivors ordered to pay theater chain; Hillary Clinton's advisor Huma Abedin splits with Anthony Weiner; Donald Trump outlines plans to crack down on illegal immigration; L.A. arsonist found guilty and $45,000 raised for immigrant teen. "The Birth of a Nation" star Gabrielle Union speaks out; SpaceX rocket explodes; four Aurora movie massacre survivors ordered to pay theater chain; Hillary Clinton's advisor Huma Abedin splits with Anthony Weiner; Donald Trump outlines plans to crack down on illegal immigration; L.A. arsonist found guilty and $45,000 raised for immigrant teen. Caption Scenes from The Taste 2016 opening night The Los Angeles Times' annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene is taking place at Paramount Pictures Studios’ backlot this weekend. The Los Angeles Times' annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene is taking place at Paramount Pictures Studios’ backlot this weekend.

Police opened fire at the man. It's unclear how many officers shot at the man.

The shooting was partly captured on video by OnScene.TV, showing police firing multiple times at the man after he approached officers with his arms extended.

The man appeared to fall face-first onto the pavement.

Paramedics attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead. The man's name was not released pending notification of family.

No police officers were injured in the shooting, which is under investigation by the Police Department's homicide detectives and the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno.