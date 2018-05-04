Human remains buried in Long Beach yard possibly linked to missing man

Authorities on Thursday discovered human remains buried in the yard of a Long Beach home that may be linked to a 32-year-old man reported missing in October.
Detectives learned that Zach Kennedy was last seen at a home in the 500 block of West 8th Street and was possibly buried in the yard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
They obtained a warrant to search the property, and when detectives began digging in the fenced yard, they found what they believe are human remains.
Sgt. Brad Johnson said investigators are treating the investigation as a homicide. Los Angeles County coroner's officials will identify the body and determine a cause of death.
The missing man, a Long Beach resident, did not live at the property, Johnson said, but he would not disclose who does. No one has been arrested.
Anyone with information about Kennedy's disappearance is asked to call homicide detectives at (562) 570-7244.
