Man killed, woman seriously injured in Long Beach shooting that may have resulted from road rage

Road rage may have led to a shooting in Long Beach that left a 22-year-old man dead and a woman seriously injured, police said Wednesday.

The gunfire was reported Tuesday about 4:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Liberty Court, a residential street just west of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

There, authorities found a man — identified as Trevor McCrainey — with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. A woman also had gunshot wounds to her torso and was taken to a hospital. She is listed in serious condition but has stabilized, police said.

Police believe that the victims may have been in an argument with a gunman at a different location, and that road rage may have motivated the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Long Beach Police Dets. Malcolm Evans or Robert Gonzales at (562) 570-7244.

