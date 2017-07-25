Roommate is arrested after 93-year-old woman is stabbed to death at Long Beach care facility

A 93-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Monday afternoon at an assisted living facility in Long Beach, police said.

Her roommate, 65-year-old Linda Womack, was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Shortly after 3 p.m., officers responded to the facility in the 3100 block of Artesia Boulevard, where Alice Pritchard was found with stab wounds to her upper body. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Womack was detained at the scene. She was later booked on suspicion of murder and is being held in lieu of $2-million bail.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing. Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call homicide detectives at (562) 570-724.

