Long Beach police in standoff with person inside tented home

A person was barricaded inside a tented home in Long Beach on Wednesday morning, police said.
The incident began around 2:30 a.m. when officers were dispatched on a residential burglary call in the 100 block of East 35th Street, said Arantxa Chavarria, a public information officer for the Long Beach Police Department.
The house had been tented for fumigation and the resident was outside in his RV when he observed through his security cameras that there were individuals inside his home, Chavarria said.
Officers set up a containment area, called out a suspect and took a juvenile into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for his exposure to the chemicals inside the home, she said.
An additional individual is believed to be inside, Chavarria said.
"The incident is active and ongoing," she said.
