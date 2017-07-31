2 Los Banos officers and suspect shot during struggle inside apartment

Two police officers in Los Banos, Calif., and a man were shot Monday morning during a struggle inside an apartment, officials said.

The officers, whose identities were not released, and the suspect were airlifted to hospitals in Modesto, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said the officers responded at 6:18 a.m. to a report of man who was breaking into an apartment in the 2100 block of Gilbert Gonzalez Jr. Drive, Police Department said in a statement.

When officers arrived, a skirmish erupted between the man and them, and a shooting occurred, police said.

The Los Banos Enterprise reported that the officers were shot by a suspect who reportedly got hold of an officer’s weapon and fired.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

