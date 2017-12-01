Carjacking suspect shot and killed by San Francisco police after pursuit

San Francisco police shot and killed a man suspected of carjacking a California state lottery vehicle Friday morning, officials said.

The carjacking was reported about 10:30 a.m. in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood when a man assaulted a state lottery employee and then stole her state-issued car, said San Francisco police Sgt. Michael Andraychak.

The employee was “shaken up” but “we are thankful she is not injured,” the lottery said in a statement.

As for the suspect, he sped off in the car followed by a gold-colored SUV that officers believe may have been involved, Andraychak said. Police eventually pulled over the SUV and detained its occupants while other officers chased the lottery vehicle to the Alice Griffith housing projects.

The car stopped and the driver got out at Griffith Street and Fitzgerald Avenue, where he was shot by police, Andraychak said. The driver was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not know if the suspect was armed.

No officers were injured and the investigation is ongoing. The officers involved in the pursuit were wearing body cameras and the footage will be reviewed, police said.

