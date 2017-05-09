Firefighter injured, three pets killed in Malibu apartment fire

A firefighter suffered a minor ear burn in a Malibu apartment fire that killed two cats and a dog Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A woman who was in the two-story apartment noticed the fire and escaped, said L.A. County Fire Inspector Gustavo Medina. Firefighters reached the complex at 8:12 a.m. and took a little more than an hour to extinguish it. The apartment complex is located on the 23900 block of Civic Center Way, facing Pacific Coast Highway.

No other people were in the apartment, but the three pets died. Firefighters tried to administer CPR to the dog for half an hour but were unable to save it, Medina said. The injured firefighter was taken to a local hospital.

Two surrounding apartments have smoke and water damage, but the apartment where the fire happened is “uninhabitable,” he said. “They cannot come back in.”

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

