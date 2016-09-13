Man who stole parking enforcement car dies 'in contact' with sheriff's deputies at a McDonald's

A man died inside a McDonald’s eatery early Tuesday while “in contact” with sheriff’s deputies in East San Gabriel, authorities said.

Few details were released about the man’s death, but authorities said it started when he stole a parking enforcement officer’s car at about 5:25 a.m. in Rosemead.

The parking enforcement officer was writing a ticket when the man jumped into the car and drove off, KTLA-TV reported.

After stealing the car, the man drove to a parking lot in the 6900 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel, said Deputy Mike Barraza of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

TV footage showed deputies surrounding a McDonald’s restaurant.

At some point, deputies contacted the man, Barraza said. During the exchange, the man died, he said. A Los Angeles County coroner’s official said the man was dead inside the restaurant.

Barraza said deputies did not use a Taser, nor did they shoot during the confrontation.

Homicide investigators, he said, will determine how the man died and whether some type of force was used.

