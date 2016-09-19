Man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Pomona

A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in a Pomona neighborhood on Sunday night, police said.

Officers found the victim, whose identity has not been released, suffering from fatal injuries on a sidewalk in the 900 block of West Holt Avenue at 11:12 p.m., according to the Pomona Police Department. Paramedics pronounced the man dead.

The driver fled before the officers arrived in the area, police said.

The department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

Anyone with details about the matter is urged to call the department’s Traffic Services Bureau at (909) 620-2081.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Police fatally shoot hatchet-wielding man near Burger King drive-through in Beaumont

A mystery for police after 19-year-old Marine is shot in South L.A.: 'He's fighting for his life'

More than 160 treated for mostly heat-related issues at L.A. Rams game