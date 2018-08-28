Authorities seek public's help to find man suspected of raping a woman in her Manhattan Beach home

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of raping a woman inside her Manhattan Beach home Sunday night, police said.
Manhattan Beach officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Valley Drive at 9 p.m. after they received a report of a rape.
The woman told officers that she had just arrived home at about 8:30 p.m. when a man she had never met walked in through the front door and attacked her, police said.
The woman was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault evaluation, police said.
Police said they were looking for a man in his early 40s, about 6 feet 2 with an athletic build. The man possibly had a thin mustache. He was wearing tan shorts, a dark T-shirt and gray tennis shoes, police said.
Authorities have asked residents in the area to check surveillance cameras for footage of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jennifer Leach at (310) 802-5125 or the Manhattan Beach Police Department tip line at (310) 802-5171.