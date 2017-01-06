Manhunt is underway for Oxnard man accused of killing his wife in front of their six children

A manhunt is underway for an Oxnard man accused of killing his wife in front their six children on Thursday inside their home, authorities said.

Witnesses saw Alfredo Ortiz drag his wife, Teresa Ortiz, into their home about 10:30 a.m., then heard multiple gunshots, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

When police arrived to the home in 100 block of North Juanita Avenue, they saw children running out of the home. Inside the home, they found Teresa Ortiz, 37, suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She died at the scene.

Alfredo Ortiz, 33, of Oxnard. Oxnard Police Department Alfredo Ortiz, 33, of Oxnard. Alfredo Ortiz, 33, of Oxnard. (Oxnard Police Department)

After the shooting, Alfredo Ortiz flagged down his sister, who drove him about 13 miles east to Somis in Ventura County, police told the Ventura County Star. Police were investigating if he held his sister hostage and forced her to drive him to Somis.

After dropping him off, police said, she later called authorities to report the incident.

Authorities believe Alfredo Ortiz is hiding in Ventura County. He is considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with details about Alfredo Ortiz is urged to call 911.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow @VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.