Thousands join in the fun for the 33rd annual LA Marathon

When Tammy Blanck saw her husband, Jim, running toward her at Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue, between miles 11 and 12 of the Los Angeles Marathon, she started jumping up and down, squealing.
"There he is!" she chirped to her 5-year-old grandson, Emory, who grinned from under a crocheted stocking cap that looked like a lion.
Emory and his 3-year-old sister, Eryn, ran toward Jim, and Jim clutched his grandchildren's hands as he ran toward his family in a bright yellow shirt just after 8:30 a.m. He was still feeling good.
Jim Blanck is a legacy runner doing his 33rd L.A. Marathon.
"He just loves it," Tammy said. "He doesn't do any other marathons. I tell everybody, but he has such humility he doesn't tell everybody. But he wants to do this forever."
"We're so proud of him," said his daughter, Jessica Blanck, clutching a heart-shaped sign that read "WE LOVE LEGACY RUNNERS."
The family, from Simi Valley, has come to watch him every year in about the same spot, near Nat King Cole's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. From there, , they said, they'll pile into a car they parked nearby and rush to mile 22. They've got it down to a science, they joked.
They follow an app so they can see where Jim is on the course and know when he's coming. Tammy kept checking her watch.
"He's coming soon!" she told her grandkids. "Say, 'Go, Grandpa!'"
When Jim approached holding his grandkids' hands, Tammy ran out onto Hollywood Boulevard and gave him a kiss.
"Thanks for coming!" he told his wife, kids and grandkids with a grin. "But I've got to go!"
They cheered him off.
As hundreds of runners passed, viewers clanged cowbells and cheered.