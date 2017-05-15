2 former Kern County deputies plead guilty to marijuana trafficking

Two former deputies with the Kern County Sheriff's Office have pleaded guilty to selling marijuana that was seized in raids, federal prosecutors say.

Derrick Penney, 34, and Logan August, 30, pleaded guilty Monday to marijuana trafficking charges, U.S. Atty. Phillip Talbert said.

According to court documents, Penney and August were Kern County deputies when in 2014 they conspired with former Bakersfield Police Department Det. Patrick Mara and others to steal marijuana from a sheriff’s storage unit. A former confidential informant who worked with August sold it and gave each deputy about $1,200 from the sales.

According to August’s plea agreement, that same year he separately stole about 25 pounds of marijuana that was then sold by the same informant, who gave him $15,000 from its sale.

August and Penney face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.