Active shooter reported in Mill Valley, authorities warn people to shelter in place

Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter at an apartment complex in Mill Valley, officials said.
The Marin County Sheriff warned people to shelter in place in the 900 block of East Blithedale Avenue. The warning was posted on Twitter shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Deputies took two victims from the scene to medical personnel while authorities set up a perimeter to search for the suspect.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
UPDATES:
3:50 p.m.: This article was updated with information about victims and the search for the suspect.
This article was originally published at 3:40 p.m.