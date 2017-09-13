latimes.com
California could flip the House, and these 13 races will make the difference
BREAKING NEWS
Education
L.A. school board president faces felony charges over campaign contributions
L.A. Now California: This just in
LOCAL L.A. Now

15 Marines injured in training accident at Camp Pendleton

Contact Reporter

Fifteen Marines were injured Wednesday during a training exercise involving an amphibious landing vehicle at Camp Pendleton, according to the Marine Corps.

The injured, from the 1st Marine Division, were participating in a battalion training operation about 9:33 a.m. when the accident occurred, the Marine Corps said.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, but Marine officials said in a statement that they were receiving medical treatment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Marines and their families as they receive medical care,” the statement said.

The accident is under investigation, officials said..

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World