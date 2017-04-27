Massive fire destroys two apartment buildings in Westlake and triggers evacuations

A massive fire ripped through two apartment buildings in a Westlake neighborhood early Thursday and triggered the evacuation of a nearby convalescent home, authorities said.

Flames erupted just after 2 a.m. inside a four-story apartment building in the 600 block of Bonnie Brae Street, according to Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

More than 160 firefighters tackled the fast-moving flames as the blaze spread into a neighboring two-story building, she said.

A convalescent home was evacuated and other nearby residents were asked to shelter in place. No injuries were reported.

After a more than hour-long battle, firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, Bastman said.

