Infant in critical condition after she is mauled by dog

An infant girl was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after she was mauled by a dog in a Sherman Oaks home, authorities said.
The incident was reported at 3:25 p.m. in the 14400 block of Benefit Street, said Officer Stacy Ball of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Three dogs were in the home and police did not know which one mauled the infant, so all of them were taken into custody by animal control officers, Ball said.
The infant is nearly 4 months old, she said.
"Please keep baby and family in prayers,'' LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza tweeted.