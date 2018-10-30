Police search for man suspected of beating, stabbing an 89-year-old having breakfast with church group

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify a man suspected of beating and stabbing an 89-year-old man inside the bathroom of a McDonald’s in Garden Grove over the weekend.
The attack occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday as the man was having breakfast with his church group at McDonald’s at 13971 Harbor Blvd., said Garden Grove Police Lt. Carl Whitney.
“He went to the men’s room and while washing his hands, he was suddenly attacked by the suspect,” Whitney said. “The attack was totally unprovoked.”
The man punched the 89-year-old several times and then stabbed him with a knife. The man suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper body and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He underwent surgery and is in critical condition, Whitney said.
Surveillance video shows a man wearing a ball cap running through the restaurant’s parking lot and onto Westminster Avenue toward Newhope Street, Whitney said.
Police describe the suspected attacker as being between 25 and 35 years old and 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, black jacket and black pants at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Garden Grove Police Department’s detective bureau at (714) 741-5800.