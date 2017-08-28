Man is shot and killed in Fairfax neighborhood; shooter fled in a black SUV, police say

Police are looking for a man who fled in a black SUV after fatally shooting someone late Monday afternoon in the Fairfax neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said.

About 5:45 p.m., paramedics responded to Sierra Bonita and Melrose avenues, where they found a man wounded by gunfire, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

Witnesses told police that the suspect and victim were in an argument before the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired “numerous rounds” at the victim, Lopez said.

The victim, who was in his mid- to late-20s, was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Authorities are investigating what motivated the attack.

Monday’s incident is the first homicide within a one-mile radius during the last 12 months, according to the Homicide Report, The Times’ online database.

