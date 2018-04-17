One of three missing Hart children is found dead after plunge off cliff

There was one for 16-year-old Hannah Jean Hart. Her lips pursed together into a tight smile in both pictures, hiding her teeth. There was another for 15-year-old Devonte Jordan Hart, his signature fedora perched atop his head and a megawatt smile lighting up his face. A different photo, one of tears streaking his face as he hugged a police officer during a Black Lives Matter protest, went viral in 2014. And there was a cropped picture of 12-year-old Ciera Maija Hart, her hair plaited in individual braids with barrettes at the ends. Her name on the poster is misspelled Sierra, as it was first reported.