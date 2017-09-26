Sheriff's homicide detectives investigating death of inmate at Men's Central Jail

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating the death of an inmate at Men’s Central Jail, officials said.
The death was was reported about 2:40 p.m Tuesday at the jail, located at 441 Bauchet St. near downtown L.A.
Authorities did not identify the inmate or release any information regarding the circumstances of his death.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com
Twitter: @AleneTchek