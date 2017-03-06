Argument led to fatal stabbing on Koreatown Metro platform, police say

A 62-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing that was sparked by an argument on a Metro platform in Koreatown, authorities said Monday.

The suspect, whose name was not released, began arguing with the victim shortly after they exited a Purple Line train at the Wilshire/Normandie station around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was stabbed several times in the upper body, according to department officials, and the suspect then fled into a nearby Carl’s Jr. restaurant and locked himself in a bathroom. Detectives negotiated with the man for an hour, eventually arranging a peaceful surrender, according to the news release.

The victim, whose identity has not been released pending notification of family members, was pronounced dead at the train station, authorities said. The suspect was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held in lieu of $2 million.

The station was closed as a result of the attack, and buses shuttled passengers between the Wilshire/Western and Wilshire/Vermont stations on Sunday night, according to a Metro spokesman.

Purple Line service was expected to return to normal by Monday morning, according to the official Twitter account for LA Metro.

