Pedestrian struck and killed at East L.A. Metrolink crossing

A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night at an East Los Angeles crossing by a Metrolink train heading to San Bernardino.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metrolink’s Line 334 stopped west of Cal State L.A. about 9:15 p.m. after it struck a person on the tracks near the Whiteside Street and North Bonnie Beach Place crossing, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Metrolink said on its Twitter account that trains on two additional San Bernardino lines were delayed because of the incident.

No other information on the victim was immediately available. No one on the train was injured.

