Mexican police officer held in Santa Ana after meth found in car

By Associated Press
Oct 10, 2018 | 10:40 PM
A badge identifying Miguel Patron as a police officer and bags that officials said contained meth. (O.C. Sheriff's Dept. / KTLA)

Orange County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Mexican police officer they say had 50 pounds of methamphetamine in his car.

According to the Sheriff's Department, deputies stopped the car for vehicle code violations on Tuesday on the 5 Freeway between Orange and San Diego counties.

The department says the driver seemed extremely nervous.

Authorities say 41-year-old Miguel Patron of Ensenada produced identification showing him wearing a badge and identifying him as a police officer.

When his car was searched, a drug-detecting dog located a hidden compartment. Inside, the Sheriff's Department says, were packages of meth.

Patron was arrested and was being held on $200,000 bail. It wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney.

