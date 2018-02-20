Olympic skater Mirai Nagasu was a familiar figure at her parents' Arcadia restaurant when she was growing up

The woman wearing spectacles, clutching an order pad, quietly glided up to diners and bowed. "Please, where do you prefer?" she asked, her voice a whisper. "So sorry we don't have much space."
It was dinner time at Sushi Kiyosuzu in Arcadia — with servers offering Saturday night specials of sautéed squid and jellyfish — and every spot at the bar was taken. Near the entrance, longtime customers had reserved a table for nine for a private celebration.
Owner Ikuko Nagasu led the newcomers to the last open spot, next to the big table, then bustled off to get menus.
The weekend before, her daughter, Mirai, 24, had landed a historic triple axel at the Pyeongchang Olympics — propelling the U.S. figure skating team to a bronze medal. She'd been the first American and just the third female to pull off the jump on Olympic ice.
"Wow, can you believe it? Her child wins a medal and she's still here — working, working," said Fiona Lee, as she grabbed a slice of mackerel with her chopsticks. "It's surprising, but I really respect that she stays with her responsibilities, running a business. A restaurant never really closes."
Lee was dining at Sushi Kiyosuzu with her sister and mother. The family has been coming to the spot, squeezed between a dumpling house and a dental clinic, since it opened 19 years earlier. Helen Lee, Fiona's sister, who works as a judicial assistant at Los Angeles Superior Court, said she eats there about twice a month, but satisfies her cravings with frequent takeouts. "They recognize me on the phone," she said, giggling and pointing to the Olympian's father, skillfully slicing albacore at the sushi bar.
One first-time customer who came in drawn by the Mirai's Olympic fame observed Kiyoto Nagasu, 60, working quickly and cheerfully, and described him as an Energizer bunny. "You like something?" Kiyoto asked the newcomer. "I make it right away."
When his daughter was 2½, he said, he started taking her out to play golf, and "she was quite, quite good. I was hoping, you know, that she can be a professional and I can be her caddy."
But one day when she was 5, it was raining and she went ice skating instead. "That was it. Done," he said, extending his arm with a mock flourish. "My dream, crushed."
Growing up, Mirai, a two-time World Junior medalist and seven-time U.S. national medalist, was a familiar figure at the tiny family restaurant.
"As a kid, she used to play in the back room, and when we saw her on TV, I said, 'Oh my God, the little girl came out of the back room and is now in the Olympics,' " said Fiona Lee, a journalist from the Bay Area.
Once, Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi came to the restaurant on a visit with Mirai, the Lees said.
Customer Fred Stephens, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, remembers Mirai sitting in a corner at the bar, doing homework.
"Her parents told us, 'She ice skates,' but ... we never knew until we saw a clipping of her winning the nationals. Then we said, 'She really ice skates,' " Stephens said.
The Nagasus renamed one of their signature rolls, oozing with baked salmon and mountain yam, the Mirai roll. But Stephens' wife, Sonya, said Mirai's parents are not apt to brag. There are no ribbons or medals displayed at the restaurant. When visitors offer congratulations, they thank them softly.
When Sonya Stephens had knee surgery and couldn't leave her Sierra Madre home, Ikuko Nagasu brought sushi to her house, she said. "They are really, really good people and I pray they get a boost from this."
On Monday, the Nagasus took a rare break from their restaurant routine to fly to South Korea so they could see their only child compete for an individual medal.
"I am very, very nervous to see it in person," Ikuko Nagasu, 57, said. "I do not know what can happen on the ice."
