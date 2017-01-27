Actress Mischa Barton hospitalized after 'talking incoherently' and wandering around a West Hollywood neighborhood

Actress Mischa Barton was hospitalized Thursday after she was found talking to herself and wandering around a West Hollywood neighborhood, authorities said.

A neighbor reported hearing a woman yelling near a yard in the 500 block of Flores Street just after 7 a.m., said Sgt. Enrique Mandujan of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

When authorities arrived, they found the 31-year-old actress in the residential neighborhood.

“She was walking around and talking incoherently,” he said.

Los Angeles County firefighters assisted Barton and took her to a hospital for treatment.

Barton, best known for her role as Marissa Cooper on the show “The OC,” has openly talked about her battles with depression and a mental breakdown she had in 2009.

In an interview with People magazine, Barton said she was overworked, depressed and suffered from body image issues, so she threatened to kill herself.

"It was a full-on breakdown," she told the magazine. "I was under enormous pressure."

The breakdown came two years after she was arrested for drunk driving in West Hollywood after failing a field sobriety test, according to the sheriff's department.

In October 2007, Barton was stopped in a Ford Explorer on North La Cienega Boulevard after she failed to signal while making a turn and was straddling two traffic lanes. Barton, who was 21 at the time, did not have a license to drive. According to deputies, they found marijuana and a controlled substance in the SUV.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow @VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.

ALSO

Authorities say they've identified a suspect in double slaying at Chinatown social club

Blue-eyed mountain lion kitten is killed by vehicle while crossing 118 Freeway near Simi Valley

'This ain’t Grand Theft Auto': Rapper Chief Keef arrested in armed robbery at producer's home