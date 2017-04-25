Authorities search Cachuma Lake in Santa Ynez Valley for missing boy days after father arrested in his disappearance

The search for a missing 5-year-old boy moved Tuesday to a lake in Santa Barbara County, where authorities said his father had visited before the child vanished.

Park rangers and deputies from the Los Angeles and Santa Barbara sheriff’s departments were searching the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area for the boy, Aramazd Andressian Jr. Investigators think that the boy’s father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., visited the lake Friday before he was arrested in connection with his son’s disappearance, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“They are utilizing scent K-9s and a dive team in hopes of locating any witnesses or evidence leading to the whereabouts of the missing child,” the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said.

The investigation into Aramazd’s whereabouts began Saturday when his mother reported him missing.

The boy’s mother told investigators she had handed her son off to his father about 8 a.m. April 15 in Baldwin Park, authorities said. She last saw her son Thursday during a Skype video conversation, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The couple are in the process of getting a divorce but share custody of their child, according to South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller.

On Saturday, Andressian, 35, was supposed to drop off their son in San Marino, but he never showed, the chief said.

The mother notified police and gave them a description of her estranged husband’s vehicle, a 2004 gray BMW. Officers later discovered the car had been impounded earlier Saturday morning in South Pasadena.

Andressian had been hospitalized after he was found alone and unconscious about 6:30 a.m. outside his car in Arroyo Park. Authorities searched the park for the boy, but he was nowhere to be found.

Miller said there’s no evidence suggesting the boy’s father was attacked, and investigators don’t know why he was unconscious.

When police interviewed the father, Miller said, “his story was all over the place.”

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Bergner said Andressian had given “convoluted and not consistent” statements.

Unable to get any clear answers about the boy’s whereabouts, South Pasadena police arrested Andressian late Saturday on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction, authorities said. His bail was set at $10 million.

Aramazd is 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 55 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, as well as a small mole on his right shoulder, authorities said. Aramazd was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and plaid shorts.

