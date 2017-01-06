Search resumes for missing L.A. man after wrecked car and girlfriend's body found off PCH

Search efforts resumed Friday along Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo County for a missing North Hollywood man who, along with his girlfriend, disappeared more than a week ago on a drive to Big Sur.

Aided by a California Highway Patrol helicopter and police dogs, members of the Sheriff's Underwater Search and Recovery Team were scouring the rocky coast for Brian Fernandez, according to sheriff’s Cmdr. Stuart MacDonald. The body of Fernandez’s girlfriend, Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, was found this week 325 feet below the highway near a tan sedan.

On Thursday, authorities recovered the sedan and planned to examine it, MacDonald said in a statement.

Fernandez, 21, and Gonzalez, 20, were last seen Dec. 23 when they left for a holiday road trip to Big Sur with two dogs in Fernandez’s 2002 four-door tan Honda Civic, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They were expected to return on Christmas Day.

Rescuers from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection searched the rugged area just 10 miles north of Hearst Castle on Tuesday and found the wreckage of the vehicle. They also recovered the remains of the two dogs.

Investigators were still trying to piece together the moments leading up to the crash.

