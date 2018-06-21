Coast Guard searching for two fishermen missing after overnight trip

Two men who went on an overnight fishing trip from the Ventura Marina late Tuesday were reported missing Wednesday afternoon, prompting a U.S. Coast Guard search.
Kevin Thompson and Andy Pilmer, both 47 and of Ventura, set off about 9 p.m. Tuesday on a route that included Santa Cruz Island, Anacapa Island and Yellow Banks, the Coast Guard said. They were expected to return at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
By 2 p.m., they still had not returned. The girlfriend of one of the men reported them missing and a Coast Guard helicopter crew began searching.
The fishermen were aboard a 20-foot center-consoled fishing vessel that’s white with a blue stripe.
Anyone with information on the men is asked to call Coast Guard officials at (310) 521-3801.