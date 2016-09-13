Search underway for 2 Fullerton firefighters missing in Yosemite National Park

A intense search is underway for two missing Fullerton Fire Department firefighters who disappeared during a six-day backpacking trip in Yosemite National Park, officials said.

Javier Avelar and Dave Brown were reported missing after they failed to return Sunday from their trip, according to park officials.

The friends planned to start their trip in White Wolf, then head through Pleasant Valley over Rancheria Mountain. From there, Avelar and Brown were supposed to stay on the northern side of Hetch Hetchy Reservoir at the backpackers camp.

After spending some time at the campsite, the men planned to hike along a road to Smith Meadow trail.

Avelar and Brown were supposed to exit White Wolf on Sunday, park officials said.

Fullerton Fire Chief Wolfgang Knabe told KCBS-TV that volunteers from the fire department are assisting in the search efforts.

He told the TV station they men “are in good shape and have experience.”

Anyone with information about the firefighters’ whereabouts is urged to call the park at (209) 379-1992.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter

ALSO

First fall weather of 2016 brings powerful winds, rain and snow to California

Man who stole parking enforcement car dies 'in contact' with sheriff's deputies at a McDonald's

2 men are arrested during Ryan Lochte's debut on 'Dancing With the Stars'