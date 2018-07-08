Police seeking help to find 13-year-old Van Nuys girl

Police are seeking the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who went missing Saturday afternoon with a man who in recent weeks had helped her family around their house, authorities said.
Maria Josefa Roman and her family befriended the man, a transient known to them as Michael Stewart, several weeks ago, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
About 3 p.m. Saturday, Stewart and Maria took her family’s red 1998 Nissan Pathfinder, with the license plate number 8CHH187, to run an errand and never returned. They were last seen in the 16700 block of Archwood Street in Van Nuys. Police said the girl’s disappearance is “extremely suspicious.”
Maria is Filipina, has black hair and brown eyes, weighs 90 pounds and is 5-foot-3, police said. She was last seen wearing a red striped shirt, blue jeans, black and white Adidas shoes and a black backpack.
Stewart is described as a 50-year-old Latino man with brown hair and brown eyes who is 5-foot-7 and about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray pants, and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Los Angeles police at (818) 374-7730.