Police seeking Uber and Lyft driver missing since Sunday

Police are asking for the public's help in finding Joshua Thiede, a 29-year-old Uber and Lyft driver who was last seen Feb. 11 near the 1000 block of Wilshire Boulevard.
Thiede is Caucasian, 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was driving a black 2014 Nissan Altima with the license plate 7CSD450.
Thiede's mother, Janet, said her son lives in Los Angeles with two roommates, and that he last drove out of his apartment garage on the evening of Feb. 11, according to his key fob.
She said someone called 911 from his phone at 2:32 p.m. the next day, according to phone records. "I got frightened when I saw the 911 [call] and called police," she said.
She said her son makes ends meet by driving for Uber and Lyft, frequently picking up passengers in the Koreatown area. She said he has been working on a prototype for an organic shoe made of pineapple and hemp.
She said she last spoke to him on the afternoon of Feb. 11. "We didn't talk long, and now I'm upset we didn't talk longer," she said. "Usually I hear from him almost every day."
Those with information should call police at (213) 996-1800 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7.
