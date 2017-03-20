Police search for autistic man who went missing after L.A. Marathon

Police in Santa Monica are asking the public to help find a man with autism who went missing after running in the L.A. Marathon.

Romario Snow, 21, was last seen just before 2 p.m. Sunday near Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, near the marathon finish line, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Snow was photographed at the start of the marathon and was wearing a navy blue shirt and black shorts. Police said he may be wearing a light brown sweater.

Authorities said Snow has brown eyes, brown hair and weighs 158 pounds. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

In June 2014, Los Angeles police said that Snow had gone missing in downtown L.A. At the time, they said he had the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.

His family found him bruised and dirty about three weeks later in Venice.

"I was scared a little bit ... I couldn't find my family," Snow told KNBC-TV Channel 4 in an interview. "I was homeless."

Anyone who sees Snow is asked to call 911 or local police. Those with information about his whereabouts were also asked to contact Santa Monica police at (310) 458-8491.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno