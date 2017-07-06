Mother arrested after leaving 4 children in hot car in sweltering Victorville heat, deputies say

A mother was arrested Wednesday after leaving her four toddlers in a hot car amid triple-digit temperatures in Victorville, authorities said.

Deputies received a report about 12:25 p.m. of four children who had been left unsupervised inside a locked car in the 15400 block of Vallejo Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived, they found three girls and a boy, ranging in ages from 1 to 3, trapped in the hot car, authorities said.

The vehicle’s windows were rolled up, the engine was turned off and the toddlers were unsecured and sitting in the backseat without car seats, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Deputies said they think the children had been left in the car for about 30 minutes during the midday summer heat. At noon, temperatures reached 100 degrees in the high desert city, according to the National Weather Service.

When the children’s mother, Danessha Janee Williams, spotted the deputies, she tried to drive off in the vehicle with the children, according the sheriff’s department.

But the 28-year-old Los Angeles resident was taken into custody on suspicion of child cruelty, authorities said.

The children were removed from the hot car and examined by paramedics, authorities said. The toddlers were released to the custody of a family member.

