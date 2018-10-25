Suspected gang member wanted in connection with string of Montebello robberies

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding an alleged East Los Angeles gang member suspected of using a skeleton mask to conceal his identity during a string of recent armed robberies in Montebello.
Montebello police on Wednesday identified the suspect as Daniel Joseph Macias, 22, who they say is a member of the Lott Street gang.
Authorities say Macias is responsible for at least four armed robberies in the city that began Saturday and ended Monday. It is not clear how Macias was linked to the robberies, but police said each of the holdups had similar circumstances. The suspect in each was described as a man wearing a skeleton mask and a hooded sweatshirt who was armed with a revolver-style handgun with a long barrel.
Macias also is accused of robbing a woman Friday in an apartment complex parking lot with a handgun similar to the one used in the robberies. He told her to hand over her backpack and when she refused, he pistol-whipped her, police said.
Police said he ran off with the backpack, which had her car keys inside. The woman was taken to a hospital and after being released, she realized that her black 2009 Volkswagen SUV had been stolen.
Authorities found the SUV abandoned on Wednesday in San Bernardino County.
Police describe Macias as 5-foot-8 and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and is considered armed and dangerous. Macias is known to frequent East Los Angeles, Montebello and parts of San Bernardino County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Adams at (323) 887-1256 or cadams@cityofmontebello.com.