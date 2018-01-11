Shooting on Morongo reservation leaves one man dead, two injured

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured Wednesday night on the Morongo Indian Reservation in Riverside County, authorities said.
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Michael Vasquez said deputies responded to the shooting at an open area near Morongo and Ramon roads around 11 p.m.
Vasquez said the two surviving victims had been taken to hospitals, where they were in stable condition. He said deputies had detained a man believed to be the shooter, though he had not been formally charged.
Vasquez said there were no suspects still being sought.
The identities of the people involved were not released.
“We’re working with the tribal authorities to identify whether these individuals belonged there or have any connection to the reservation,” Vasquez said. “The tribe is always wonderful in assisting us with anything we need.”
christopher.goffard@latimes.com
Twitter: @LATChrisGoffard