Mother, daughter killed in 'freak accident' on Thanksgiving when vehicle hits black bear

A mother was killed along with one of her two young children on Thanksgiving when their car collided with a black bear in rural Northern California, the California Highway Patrol said.

Sarah Rae Rohde, 27, of Copperopolis was going between 55 and 60 mph westbound on State Route 4 in Vallecito about 6 p.m. Thursday when a black bear walked into the two-lane road in front of her car, the CHP said. Rohde’s 19-month old daughter Ariana Harris and 4-year-old son Julian Harris were both in the vehicle.

The force of the collision launched the bear through the front windshield and caused a “major intrusion into the passenger compartment of the vehicle,” the CHP said in a news release. Rohde and her daughter were killed.

“It just seems like a freak accident, I don’t know how to reconcile that in my head,” Rohde’s fiancé, Dajon Harris, told KTXL. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be the same.”

The boy suffered minor injuries and was treated at UC Davis Medical Center, officials said.

Harris said he was thankful the couple’s son survived.

“I think every day I’m going to thank whoever that he is still here,” he said.

Drugs and alcohol did not appear to a play a role in the crash. Rohde was wearing a seat belt and her children were properly fastened in, said CHP Officer Toby Butzler.

Collisions between vehicles and animals in that area of Northern California aren’t rare but typically involve deer or cows, Butzler said. About twice a year authorities will respond to a crash involving an ursine, he said.

It is denning season for bears and they are out “eating anything and everything,” said Andrew Hughan of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“Unfortunately this is a sad case of wrong time, wrong place for the bear and the car.”

CAPTION The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Senate Republicans want to use the tax bill to repeal the mandate that Americans have health coverage. Rep. John Conyers stepped down Sunday as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Mexico launched a massive residential building boom in 2001. One of the nation's most liberal federal appeals court judges died Saturday. Senate Republicans want to use the tax bill to repeal the mandate that Americans have health coverage. Rep. John Conyers stepped down Sunday as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Mexico launched a massive residential building boom in 2001. One of the nation's most liberal federal appeals court judges died Saturday. CAPTION Band of brothers: 0-11 Hawkins High football team refuses to give up (Video by Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times Editing by Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) Band of brothers: 0-11 Hawkins High football team refuses to give up (Video by Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times Editing by Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. The Department of Justice has sued to block AT&T from buying Time Warner Inc.. About 59,000 Haitians living in the U.S. must leave within 18 months, the Trump administration says. Former "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has died at 67. Charlie Rose was fired by CBS News over allegations of sexual harassment. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has proposed repealing Obama-era net neutrality rules. President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. The Department of Justice has sued to block AT&T from buying Time Warner Inc.. About 59,000 Haitians living in the U.S. must leave within 18 months, the Trump administration says. Former "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has died at 67. Charlie Rose was fired by CBS News over allegations of sexual harassment. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has proposed repealing Obama-era net neutrality rules. CAPTION Former "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has died at 67. Charlie Rose was fired by CBS News over allegations of sexual harassment. President Trump publicly supported Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate accused of sexual assault. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has proposed repealing Obama-era net neutrality rules. Former "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has died at 67. Charlie Rose was fired by CBS News over allegations of sexual harassment. President Trump publicly supported Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate accused of sexual assault. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has proposed repealing Obama-era net neutrality rules.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.